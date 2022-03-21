ANGOLA — A Michigan man has been charged with Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine after an alleged sizeable amount of the drug was found in his vehicle Sunday night.
Justin Allen Smith, 27, Colon, Michigan, was arrested shortly after he was pulled over by Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Cpl. Jordon R. Trippe.
After Smith was pulled over by Trippe and a subsequent search of his vehicle, approximately 18.66 grams of meth was found in the vehicle. The charge is a Level 4 felony if the amount is between 10-28 grams.
Trippe was out on routine patrol when he crossed paths with the truck being driven by Smith on North Wayne Street.
Among other things, Trippe noticed that Smith wasn’t wearing a seat belt and his truck did not have a license plate on it.
Trippe circled back around and pulled Smith over, stopping in the parking lot of a business in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street, court records said.
Smith consented to a search of his vehicle and mentioned to Trippe that he would not find any drugs because he had been clean for 2 1/2 years.
Upon the search, Trippe found a backpack behind the seat of the truck that contained two chewing tobacco cans.
“One of these cans (was) empty, the other can contained two plastic bags containing white crystal like substances,” said a probable cause affidavit filed in court.
Because of his training, Trippe recognized the substance to be meth. Smith admitted to Trippe that he had a relapse and started using again.
With the assistance of other police officers, Smith was eventually taken to the Steuben County Jail. A woman who had been riding as a passenger with Smith was allowed to leave.
Smith has bonded out of jail. He posted $10,000 bond. Smith’s case will be heard in Steuben Superior Court.
