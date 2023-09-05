ANGOLA — The Angola Walmart store donated 88 smoke detectors to Angola Fire Department upon the request from the city of Angola Building Safety Department.
Residents will be able to receive smoke detectors at no cost at a designated time and place that the Fire Department will announce later.
“We’re firm believers in prevention, and it’s a proven fact that smoke detectors save lives,” said Angola Building Commissioner Scott Lehman.
Reaching out
Walmart Store Manager Lindsey Walden said Lehman reached out to her about wanting to help people in the community to have smoke detectors. She said she ordered 88 smoke detectors for about $10 each because they come in packs of four.
Along with donating smoke detectors, Angola Walmart is known for its help to the community including for working with the police department on “Shop With a Cop” initiative that allows children in the community shop with the local police officers for clothes and other goods at the holidays.
Walden noted that they have also done other donations, for example, donating food for the Sheriff’s Department golf outings, as well as working with the local schools.
Angola Fire Chief Doug Call said they have been “pretty busy this year with house fires.” He said the Fire Department and the Building Safety Department have been working together on a regular basis.
They decided that with the winter months coming when a lot of people use wood burners in their houses and other supplemental heat sources, they needed to alert the residents to the importance of the smoke detectors.
“We just feel it’s vitally important that we can do our part and maybe get some more smoke detectors out there and up public,” said Call.
Lehman reminded that Indiana law requires that each house has a smoke detector in each sleeping room and adjacent areas, and not having them is a misdemeanor punishable by fine decided by a judge.
“It’s actually a misdemeanor not to have smoke detectors in a house,” said Lehman.
He said homeowners and landlords are responsible for installing the smoke detectors, while the tenants are responsible for keeping them operating. If the landlords refuse to install the smoke detectors on their tenants’ request, the tenants can bring it up to the city.
Call also reminded residents that they should check their batteries, and set a schedule to change them once a year. The Fire Department, he said, also tries to keep an eye on smoke detectors when called for medical emergencies.
Switch out batteries
“We always tell people once they have smoke detectors in their residence that they need to set a date every year whether it’s Christmas Day or it’s on somebody’s birthday within the family, that they check their batteries to make sure that the smoke detectors are operational,” said Call.
He said to check their smoke detectors, the residents should push a test button. If their smoke detectors are not working despite operating batteries, the residents should call the Fire Department.
Call said the Fire Department will later announce the date, time, and location when Angola residents will be able to receive smoke detectors at no cost.
“If people can’t afford them, this is an opportunity where they’ll be able to get them at no cost to them,” said Call.
