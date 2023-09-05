Walmart Smoke Detectors 2

Scott Lehman, Lindsey Walden and Doug Call pose with the smoke detectors that are being given away for free in Angola.

 Oksana Carter

ANGOLA — The Angola Walmart store donated 88 smoke detectors to Angola Fire Department upon the request from the city of Angola Building Safety Department.

Residents will be able to receive smoke detectors at no cost at a designated time and place that the Fire Department will announce later.

