ANGOLA — Steuben County Council on Aging Annual Gala themed Emerald City will take place at the Steuben County Event Center Friday from 6-10 p.m.
“This is not only our largest and most important fundraiser of the year, but it is an evening we get to celebrate the past year of enhancing the lives of the seniors in our community,” said Steuben County Council on Aging Executive Director Jami Stout in a prepared statement.
The event will feature live music by the Ohio band Hepcat Revival, catered food, dessert bar, photo booth, raffle, live and silent auctions, and whiskey and wine pull along with a cash bar. With the theme this year, we hope to see gowns, costumes, and dapper suits, said the organizers on the official event page on social media. There is no official dress code because the organizers want the visitors to feel their best “whatever that may be.”
“It is time to feel like a VIP,” reads the announcement on social media.
Stout said the facility continues to grow, add programs, and provide public transportation and activities for the seniors of Steuben County. The facility that opened with just 80 members now comprises more than 600 people.
“We have done so without increasing the number of staff we have and keeping the annual membership for the members very minimal,” Stout said.
She further said the fundraiser was so instrumental because with a new facility, programs, activities and increased membership, the expenses have also drastically increased.
Stout thanked those who have already committed to sponsorship, such as among others Jacob Insurance, Farmers State Bank, Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
“We will forever be blessed for having such generous donors that have given such a beautiful facility to our community,” said Stout. “The continued support of the community is how we have and will continue to serve our members at the high level we do.”
The Steuben County Council on Aging mission is to help members live their best lives by fostering a sense of belonging, purpose and well-being. Its programs and services are aimed at improving the lives of the older adults in the community.
Through the council programs and services older citizens can get together to socialize, exercise, get support and/or information on resources and health, as well as benefit from the services provided, such as public transportation.
“We want our seniors to stay active, involved, and independent,” said Stout.
Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased through Emerald City Facebook page, at the Heritage Club at 1905 Wohlert St., or at https://bit.ly/3zglxel.
Those unable to be present at the event are welcome to donate auction items, or participate in a variety of other ways.
“We are hoping the community will join us in supporting the seniors by attending the gala,” said Stout.
