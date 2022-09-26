ANGOLA — The Board of Directors for Turning Point Shelter of Steuben County announced that Leslie Schlottman has been named as its executive director.
Leslie joined Turning Point in May 2022 and has been working diligently to promote the mission and vision of the organization, which provides temporary shelter to people.
She has been working with area agencies, service organizations and local government to help those in need in the community.
"My heart’s desire and passion are to help people in need and that’s what this program does. I’m blessed to be in this position and I look forward to the direction that Turning Point is going in," Schlottman said. My youngest child graduated this year, and with my degree being completed I began a new journey and a new season in life. I truly believe God brought me to Turning Point."
Schlottman is a mother of three and has lived in Angola since 2007. She worked the past four years at Fremont High School with functional skills students while earning her bachelor's degre in psychology from Trine University.
Turning Point, formerly known as Operation Shelter, was founded in October 1989, by the Steuben County Ministerial Association to provide temporary emergency shelter for transients and the homeless of Steuben County.
Turning Point is a not-for-profit agency recognized by Indiana and federal government.
"While we are not able to help everyone in need there have been ongoing updates to the website and now provide a list of resources for those in need. The list ranges from veterans services to legal services," Schlottman said.
Turning Point is working on its annual Christmas concert in early December and will be held at the Hughes Auditorium in the Steuben Community Center. The event is open to everyone and free to the public.
People are invited to reach out to Schlottman at the Turning Point office. The office is open Monday through Friday. The shelter is located at 600 N. Williams St. The phone number is 665-9191.
More information can be found at the agency's website at TurningPointSteuben.org.
