The wording of a vote tally at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County needs clarifying.
The vote to accept the resignation of Buildings and Grounds Director Heath Wagner was defeated by a 3-4 vote, with board members Brad Gardner, LeAnn Boots and Becky Maggart voting yes and members Cory Archbold, Kevin Beard, Scott Poor and Mark Ridenour voting no.
The Herald Republican regrets any confusion this may have caused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.