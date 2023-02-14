Four people arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Zachary E. Ashbrook, 27, homeless, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Melissa F. Cox, 46, of the 300 block of West 4th St., Auburn, arrested on North Wayne Street at Harcourt Road on charges of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a hypodermic syringe and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
• Brandon M. Ellis, 32, of the 700 block of West Easy Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 1500 block of North Wayne Street for misdemeanor indecent exposure.
• Anthony G. Rico, 37, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested at the jail on warrants for felony contempt of court and misdemeanor contempt of court.
