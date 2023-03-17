ANGOLA — Northeast Indiana Tai Chi has gained a foothold in Angola.
The group starts a beginners class in Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. It lasts an hour.
The advanced class picks up at 5:45 p.m.
Many of its members that started out as beginners have now been doing Tai Chi for more than five years. The instructor of the group, Jane Minick, Hamilton, said she started to practice Tai Chi in 2006 in Auburn.
When COVID hit they had to close their doors there, and Minick’s teacher now teaches in Butler, she said.
Minick herself also got certified as a sifu — a teacher — and when she had reached 10 years of practice, the library called to invite her to start Tai Chi classes.
Minick started to practice Tai Chi herself because she wanted to learn it since the 1960s, when she saw it on TV on the West Coast. She also knew it would help her find internal balance through breathing exercises and learn herself better.
“You learn something at every class about yourself, and I find that intriguing,” said Minick.
Minick and the sister school with its headmaster from North Carolina went to China in 2007. Along with traveling around the country from Beijing to Xi’an where the terracotta warriors of the emperor Qin Shi Huang are located, the group performed in front of the abbot in Shaolin Monastery.
“It was pretty special,” said Minick. “We got up in the morning and went down by the river and practiced our Tai Chi, and all the Chinese people would watch us, and you could tell, they were making comments.”
The second time Minick went to China, she also visited Japan, and then the southern regions of China with Shanghai. She said she enjoyed those travels not in the least because although you can do Tai Chi whenever you want to, doing it in a group is “the peak experience.”
Some of the group members said they manage to achieve a meditative state during their practices. Don Jones said that he initially started the practice to improve his balance and flexibility 5 1/2 years ago.
“My balance has become incredibly good, probably better than it’s been in my lifetime and my flexibility has also improved,” said Jones.
Pam Manee, who started Tai Chi after a surgery when she could not walk without staggering and had difficulties turning corners and performing other circular movements, said through her practice she was able to train her brain to walk upright again.
While for Jones better balance was something he expected to gain, there was also something he did not expect to come out of it — he learned meditation and can now move chi, which is energy.
The tangible effect of that was that Jones’s blood pressure dropped and his doctor took him off some of the medication that he had been on.
“I reached that deep meditative state that is extremely peaceful, extremely relaxed and lacking any stress whatsoever,” said Jones.
Tai Chi indeed helps to concentrate, said Deanna Dunn, who now goes to three Tai Chi classes in Auburn with Greg Vick and in Angola with Minick. Dunn said that she is practicing Tai Chi because she likes challenging her brain and body.
However, along with being a meditative concentration practice, Tai Chi remains a soft martial art, and some of the longtime members of the group joined it through that facet.
Lori Fox, who helps at practice, but does not instruct, said she started doing Tai Chi because her husband and children started in taekwondo and karate — the hard martial arts.
“It was a natural progression for me then to start Tai Chi,” said Fox. “When you get to a certain age and people are flipping you onto the floor, and your inner ear can’t take it, you need Tai Chi, which is a lifelong martial art.”
In her practice Minick, who follows great grand master Ch’ang Tung Sheng’s yang style known for its additional grappling and wrestling techniques, engages swords, staves, fans and jian, which is a Chinese straight sword, and the most difficult one to learn because it demands precision, while the broad sword is more open and sweeping, and the staff is a basic weapon.
“Any Chinese person can pick up a broom and use it as a weapon,” said Minick.
