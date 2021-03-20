AUBURN — Prairie Heights FFA took second place in the District 3 FFA Convention on March 12 at DeKalb High School, Auburn.
A total of 17 Prairie Heights FFA members competed in 23 events at the competition. They also participated in the Chapter Meeting Leadership Development Event, which was held on Feb. 13.
The chapter meeting team placed first in District 3 but failed to advance past the section contest.
Other first place finishers from the Prairie Heights FFA chapter included:
• Amelia Johnston and Collin Keeslar, Ag Business Management LDE
• Caylee James, Animal Science Demonstration LDE
• Haylee Henderson, Persuasive Essay LDE
• Rebecca Notestine and Madison DeLancey, Horticulture and Landscape Demonstration LDE
• Kat Walker, Natural Resources Demonstration LDE.
Other LDE’s won by the Prairie Heights FFA chapter include the chapter exhibit, traditional scrapbook and the multimedia scrapbook. All of these contestants have qualified for the state events that are scheduled to be held at the Indiana State FFA Convention in June.
Second place finishers from Prairie Heights include:
• Kat Walker, Talent competition,
• Phillip Sheets, Plant and Soils Science Demonstration,
• Amelia Johnston, Leadership Ambassador LDE
• Ethan Wolheter, Freshman Extemporaneous Speaking LDE
Leyton Byler ended the evening in third place in the Ag Sales Presentation LDE.
Prairie Heights ended the evening in second place to DeKalb FFA.
Prairie Heights FFA advisors are Ron Noll and Ben Leu along with Lauren Jacobs who is student teaching this spring with Noll and Leu.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education. Today, there are 760,113 FFA members, aged 12-21, in 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
