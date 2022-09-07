Five arrests made by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Tuesday by local law enforcement officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Engelberth Sarmiento, 26, of the 400 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on Old U.S. 27 south of Kankamp Road on a charge of misdemeanor driving without ever obtaining a license.
• Samuel N. Shepherd III, 24, of the 100 block of Country Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Star M. Speicher, 22, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 25N, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Star M. Speicher, 22, f the 4700 block of East C.R. 25N, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Adam J. White, 38, of the 200 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.