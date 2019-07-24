ANGOLA — Angola and Fremont fire departments were among 71 rural and volunteer departments from 46 counties that have been awarded more than $297,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, it was announced Wednesday.
The grants, announced by DNR director Cameron Clark, are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Forestry staff at the DNR reviewed grant applications and selected recipients on the basis of population density, acres of public wildlands protected and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.
Grants may be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. As in past years, the wildland fire category was highlighted. The awarded grants range from $1,500 to $5,000.
Angola ($1,500) and Fremont ($2,498) received wildland fire grants.
Fire departments interested in applying for VFA grants should contact Mark Huter, assistant state fire coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN 46151, or call 765-792-4654.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.