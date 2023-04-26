ANGOLA — Kurt Humphrey, recently retired chief financial officer for the Indianapolis Colts, was on Trine University’s Angola campus April 18-20 speaking to student groups within the university’s Ketner School of Business.
On April 18, Brandon Podgorski, associate professor of sport management and director of the Center for Sports Studies, welcomed Humphrey to address his students on financial issues such as salary caps affecting overall team payroll.
The next morning, Humphrey was interviewed and video recorded by Anna Dee, a marketing student intern, regarding his mentoring commitment to Trine students involved in the Martin Executive in Residence (MEIR) outreach. Debbie Richard, assistant professor and chair of the Ketner School of Business, will use this video along with several others produced by her department to market Trine’s business clubs and organizations.
Accounting and mentorship
Later that morning, Humphrey joined assistant professor Allen Beatty’s Accounting II classes.
“I never have the opportunity to sit in accounting classes when on college campuses, and this was my academic focus and what I did day-to-day,” Humphrey said.
That evening, Humphrey addressed 38 students attending the Power Skills through the Professional Paradigms (P2) workshop on the topic “Mentorship For a Lifetime.” He has been a mentor to Trine students through the MEIR since the program’s start nearly four years ago. He has welcomed students to the Colts complex in Indianapolis and has emailed, texted and called mentees regarding career decisions and classroom questions.
Attending students were quick to ask Humphrey tough questions. One favorite moment was when Humphrey slipped off his 2006 Super Bowl ring and courageously asked students to pass the ring around the auditorium.
The P2 event was facilitated by Michael Martin, adjunct faculty within the Ketner School of Business and founder, along with his wife Cynthia, of the Martin Executive in Residence outreach.
