Auburn Auction Park could be sold
AUBURN — A company that wants to buy Auburn Auction Park will have to wait until Wednesday to see if a city board approves.
Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction is seeking to buy the 150-acre site south of Auburn at 5536 C.R. 11-A as a new home for its weekly vehicle sales.
The company needs a special zoning exception to sell semi trucks and trailers at the park. Everything else in its business plan already is permitted by zoning for the site.
The Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals heard two hours of testimony for and against the exception Tuesday night, then tabled any decision until Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.
Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction wants to buy the 30-year-old auction park from RM Auctions. The present owner bought the property in 2010 from Dean Kruse of Auburn, who opened the auction park in 1989.
RM’s two giant collector car auctions each year would continue under the sale agreement, along with an annual July 5 fireworks show, the potential buyer said.
Appeals court upholds double-murder sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael J. Johnson, the man convicted of killing two people and shooting at a third in Ligonier in March 2018, will be remaining in prison for a long, long time.
In a decision issued Wednesday, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld convictions of murder and attempted murder as well as the 170-year-sentence handed down to Johnson, denying the majority of his appeal.
The court only agreed with one minor section of Johnson’s five-point appeal, remanding the case back to Noble County for an evidentiary hearing regarding whether restitution is due to Riverside Villa Apartments and, if so, how much.
Johnson was convicted at a jury trial in December on two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and one count of attempted murder for his role in a March 5, 2018, shooting at the Ligonier apartment complex.
Veterans court celebrates first graduates
AUBURN — Many victories were apparent in DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court Thursday, with proceedings that culminated in the court’s first graduation ceremony.
The DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court is led by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm. It began serving veterans involved with DeKalb County courts in March 2018 and is an alternative to traditional case processing of veterans who are offenders.
Successful completion of the program allows eligible participants the opportunity to have their charges dismissed, be granted a reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor, or to not have a further sentence imposed. Participants agree to complete a substance-abuse and/or mental health treatment program, remain alcohol- and drug-free, meet with a veteran mentor and complete other program requirements as determined by the veterans court team.
Thursday afternoon, Grimm conducted an abbreviated veterans court hearing, followed by a graduation ceremony for two participants, Trey and Kurtis. Their last names were withheld for privacy.
Steuben foundation grants top $300,000
ANGOLA — Steuben County Community Foundation celebrated the donors, volunteers and community members who give back to Steuben County during its annual public meeting on Tuesday.
During the meeting in Club Z at Trine University, the Foundation distributed more than $300,000 to charities. The grants were awarded from the dedicated 95 funds at the Foundation, which have been designated to support a specific charitable cause each year by the founding donor. These grants are awarded automatically, in contrast to SCCF’s application-based grant-making cycles.
Jennifer Danic, foundation executive director, announced changes to the board of directors, welcoming the two newest members, Kayla Warren and Craig Burkholder.
Jim Burns and Phil Meyer, who termed off the board at the end of June, were thanked for their years of dedication.
Garrett man arrested after Huntington standoff
HUNTINGTON — A Garrett man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after allegedly barricading himself in a Huntington home for five hours, police said.
Justin Crager, 37, was wanted on six outstanding warrants in DeKalb County, according to Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police.
Officers went to a home on Canfield Street near Division Street on the north side of Huntington around 7:30 a.m. to serve a drug-related arrest warrant to Crager. A woman answered the door and came out of the home, but Crager retreated back into the home, state police said.
Police believed Crager went to the second floor of the home and was armed. At that point, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s SWAT team was called to assist, state police said.
At about 11:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police hostage negotiators were able to make phone contact with Crager, and through those successful negotiations, he agreed to a peaceful surrender. He was taken into custody by Fort Wayne EST officers around 12:30 p.m. without further incident, and then turned over to Indiana State Police detectives.
Festival honors longtime volunteer Probst
AUBURN — A longtime sparkplug of Auburn’s classic car festival received a surprise honor Thursday at the kickoff luncheon for this weekend’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
Robert J. Probst of Kendallville was presented with the Del Johnson Friend of the Festival Award, named for the late founder of the 50-year-old event.
Festival President Mike Boswell delivered a glowing tribute to Probst, listing the accomplishments of his judicial career, civic leadership and volunteer work at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
New proposal would change deadly curve
ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners got a look last week at a new potential fix to the safety of Ball Road along the Elkhart River.
That plan would move the road, the site of a three-fatality car crash in February, approximately 30 feet to the north. It would include installation of a three-way stop sign where the road intersects with C.R. 700W.
In February, a car driven by JJ Reyes, 50, of Ligonier, slid off the snow-covered curve on Ball Road and into the Elkhart River. The vehicle flipped and filled with water. Reyes and his two daughters, Zulia Reyes, 15, and Valeria Reyes, 13 — were pronounced dead after the overturned vehicle was pulled out of the water. The county has since been pursuing fixes to make that section of road safer.
The newest proposal would cost approximately $612,000, according to Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith. If the county receives a grant, it would need to come up with approximately 10% of that total.
