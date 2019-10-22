ANGOLA — A public meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at Cahoots Coffee Café, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola.
Local vendors interested in being part of the Cahoots Holiday Market are encouraged to attend. Those who want to share their love or ideas for Cahoots are also encouraged to attend, said board president Pam Feller.
Monday, the board hired Tom Adamson as executive director. Adamson, the priest at Holy Family Episcopal Church, will take the helm from Scott Poor, who assumed director duties after retiring from the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County in 2018. Poor will assist Adamson as a volunteer.
Poor described his stint with Cahoots as a transition for the nonprofit organization. He said his plan was to “get the wheels moving a little bit and have somebody take it to the next level.”
Adamson emcees Cahoots’ popular monthly open mic night. He volunteers throughout the community along with playing various musical instruments in local events, such as last weekend’s Pleasant Lake Lions Club variety show and next Wednesday’s Poe Night at Trine University. He lives in Angola with his wife, Elizabeth, and their four children: Abigail, Samuel, Ezekiel and Joanna.
Adamson, a South Bend native, came to Angola in 2017, the same year he graduated from seminary at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, with a Master of Divinity. He served as director of Christian education at St. Andrew’s parish in Valparaiso from 2009-14; before that he was musician and music educator.
The Cahoots mission is to provide a nonthreatening and nonjudgmental place for youth. When it opened in 2003 as a joint project of the First Congregational United Church of Christ and Angola United Methodist Church, local youth gained a hangout.
“The demographic has disappeared,” said Feller.
While the board still believes in its mission, there are no longer local youth spending time in the downtown area.
Cahoots' regular crowd has segued from groups of young people to families with children. It is serving fall break meals this week as a continuation of a snow day lunch program. It has books, crafts, musical instruments, a pool table and the like for people to use.
During his administration, Poor hired Marie Barge and her daughter Megan Donat to run the café. They have worked hard to crunch numbers and streamline an operation that has recently run in the red, said board treasurer Tom Green.
It is likely prices on some Cahoots products will go up soon in an attempt to balance books, but the board would like to do more to keep the organization strong to serve the youth of the community. The Cahoots Holiday Market will rent booths to vendors and provide a warm space in the cafe for them to set up their wares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.