Garrett woman sentenced in husband’s death; prosecutor says investigation was compromised
AUBURN — A Garrett woman was sentenced to 16 years in prison Tuesday for the aggravated battery of her husband, who was found dead in his bed in May 2020.
Michelle Converset pleaded guilty to aggravated battery — a Level 3 felony — as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Adam Squiller accepted the agreement Tuesday and sentenced Converset to 16 years, with 14 years to be served in prison and two years suspended, as called for by the agreement. With credit for time served while the case was pending and other potential credits, Converset will get out of prison in about 10 years.
As part of the agreement, a more serious felony charge of murder was dismissed.
Following the hearing, DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney ClaraMary Winebrenner issued a scathing rebuke of the Garrett Police Department, stating the death investigation was “significantly compromised” by the department’s handling of the case.
In her press release, Winebrenner said the police department did not have their detective respond to the scene — which she said is a requirement under DeKalb County’s death and serious bodily injury investigation protocol.
Winebrenner further said the investigation was not able to determine the role of a second person in the crime, and that the crime scene was left in the control of Mrs. Converset for 24 hours before Indiana State Police crime technicians could process what was left.
Governor signs Smaltz-authored bill
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite facing opposition from many in the law enforcement community in the state, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed HB 1296 late Monday afternoon, which essentially repeals Indiana’s requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in public.
The bill, authored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn — which was revived by the House and Senate — was approved in the closing days of this year’s legislative session. Senators approved the bill 30-20 after House members voted 68-30 largely along party lines to move the bill forward.
“This new law represents a big win for law-abiding Hoosier gun owners,” Smaltz said. “After an abundance of testimony over the last two years, committee and floor debates, and years of research, it’s great to see this legislation clear the final hurdle.
“Responsible Hoosiers shouldn’t have to cut through burdensome red tape, including facing long delays, to obtain a government-issued permit to protect themselves, especially when criminals don’t.”
The bill’s provisions would allow anyone 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order from a court or having a dangerous mental illness. Supporters argued the permit requirement undermines Second Amendment protections by forcing law-abiding citizens to undergo police background checks that can take weeks.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, along with other law enforcement agencies from around the state, the state Fraternal Order of Police, police chiefs association and county prosecutors association all spoke against the bill during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in February.
“We will continue to encourage citizens to apply for, and maintain, a firearms permit,” Carter said. “A permit will assist law enforcement officers and will also allow a permit holder reciprocity with other states.”
Steuben Commissioners approve judicial center resolution
ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners approved a resolution moving forward with the Steuben County judicial center project following the second of two required public hearings on the proposed $28 million facility.
The resolution approved Monday allows the county to move forward with a lease that would pay for the new judicial center. Final approval for the spending would have to be approved by the Steuben County Council.
It has been estimated that the project will cost the owner of the median-priced home in Steuben County — $148,800 — an additional $39.10 in taxes a year, which comes out to $3.26 a month. The median price means half of the homes in Steuben County are valued for tax purposes below $148,800 and the remaining half are above $148,800.
Peters Municipal Consultants of Franklin has provided the county with financial data on the project. Their models are based on a project cost of $30.5 million, which is on the high side. Jeff Peters said on March 7 that the projected cost and corresponding taxes were estimated on the high side.
The preliminary estimate for the project from construction manager Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, was $27.8 million.
Weigand and building designer RQAW, Fishers, meanwhile, have been working on trimming the cost of the project. So far, said Weigand’s Dave Jankowski, about $1.75 million in costs have been cut, and an additional $500,000 to $1 million is possible, bringing the cost to between $25 million and $26 million.
The current courthouse has about 20,000 usable square feet of space. The new building will be 56,410 square feet. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-1868, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
Five more buildings could receive makeover
KENDALLVILLE — Five more buildings are getting a chance at a major makeover as part of Kendallville’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant.
The city has about $325,000 left in its estimated construction budget, meaning more buildings are being added to the facade project.
Kendallville was one of two communities to be awarded the pilot program grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The $2 million grant is specifically focused on historic preservation and restoration work in historic Indiana downtowns.
When Kendallville took applications from downtown building owners, the city receiving an overwhelming response, with 25 different buildings submitted. What became immediately apparent was there was more interest than funds available, so the city went through a scoring procedure to rank the different proposals in a tier list.
Kendallville started with its top 10 first — the buildings deemed to have the biggest impact if they received a renovation — with architectural design and cost estimation wrapped up on those first 10 up earlier this month.
After meeting with those building owners, the city has around $325,000 in budget still available, which means it can start moving down the list to its next buildings.
How many projects ultimately get funded will be dependent on how construction bids pan out this summer.
Auburn man charges with theft of excavator
ALBION — An Auburn man was arrested recently after he allegedly stole a 36,000-pound Caterpillar 316EL excavator from a construction site in Noble County.
Phillip (“Pat”) Longsworth, 54, was arrested March 14 by Indiana State Police on a charge of theft, a Level 5 felony, according to Noble County Jail records. He posted $2,500 bond and was released March 15.
Theft becomes a Level 5 felony when the stolen item has a value in excess of $50,000. The 2015 excavator was valued at $165,000, according to court documents.
Longsworth has denied stealing the excavator.
State police were notified on Aug. 13 that a 2015 Caterpillar excavator had been stolen from a job site in the 500 block of Lemper Road, Avilla.
On Aug. 22, the owner of the excavator located it in the 1400 block of South Allen Chapel Road. Carroll arrived and received permission from the landowner to look at the excavator. The landowner had contracted with Longsworth’s business, Longsworth Excavating, to do work on his property.
Police were able to verify the vehicle identification number on the excavator as matching the number on the stolen vehicle.
Longsworth presented a receipt for the rental of the excavator. Longsworth said he removed the excavator from the Lemper Road location at 9 p.m. on Aug. 13 through a rental agreement with Don Jacobs of Jacobs Excavating.
The rental document provided by Longsworth was allegedly dated seven hours after the excavator had allegedly been stolen.
Hagerty steps down as Angola fire chief
ANGOLA — Angola officials have started the search for a new fire chief after T.R. Hagerty left the position, rejoining the ranks of firefighters.
On Monday, the Angola Common Council authorized Mayor Richard Hickman to conduct a search for a new fire chief outside of the ranks of the current force.
The council took the same action in 2020 after Chief Mike Meek retired Jan. 4, 2020. That eventually led to Hickman naming Hagerty chief on March 2, 2020.
Hagerty has been involved in the fire service since 1990 in volunteer roles, and joined Angola Fire Department as a full-time firefighter in July 2004.
Prior to taking over as chief, he not only served as a firefighter, but as public information officer for the department. When he took his new position in 2020, he became Angola’s 17th fire chief.
The position of fire chief is a mayoral appointment and does not need approval from either the Common Council or the Board of Works and Public Safety.
While it is the mayor’s appointment, by law, Hickman had to seek council approval to recruit outside the force. With that approval, the mayor has full authority to choose a new chief.
Butler Council hears redistricting idea
BUTLER — While a final vote isn’t expected for another month, on Monday, the Butler City Council got to see an idea that would redraw council districts to more evenly distribute the representation.
Redistricting is required within two years of a census when it is determined that the deviation between the largest and smallest districts exceeds 10%.
With 753 residents, District 4 is Butler’s largest district, while District 1, with 558 residents, is the smallest, a deviation of 29.6%.
A plan proposed by District 3 council member Darren Alloway would shift 98 residents from District 2 into District 1 and shift 84 residents from District 4 into District 2. In that scenario, District 1 would have 656 residents; District 2 and District 3 would have 655 residents each and District 4 would have 665 residents.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Ligonier
LIGONIER — A $1 million Indiana Lottery Mega Millions ticket was purchased recently at PAK-A-SAK in Ligonier.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the prize had yet to be claimed.
The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, March 22 were 8-15-21-27-61 with a Mega Ball of 8.
Players win $1 million in the Mega Millions game if they match all five regular numbers, but don’t get the Mega Ball to match.
The odds of hitting that combination are 1 in about 12.6 million, according to the Hoosier Lottery.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.
