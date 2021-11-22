Seven people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Terry S. Baker, 27, of Lane 100 Lake Charles East, arrested at the intersection of North Wayne Street and Wendell Jacob Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ricardo B. Flores, 40, of the 00 block of C.R. 400N, Howe, arrested on C.R. 450W at S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Austin M. Garner, 22, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 1000S, Warren, attested on Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 150S on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Evan M. Irons, 24, of the 4400 block of M-66, Athens, Michigan, arrested in the 1400 block of North C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Taylor A. Malone, 20, of the 500 block of North Union City Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Fremont Road at C.R. 700N, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Dylan L. White, 21, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, arrested in the 100 block of South Union Street, Ashley, on a charge of felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Kyle S. Wirgau, 20, of the 100 block of Palmer Avenue, Colon, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 50W at S.R. 127, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
