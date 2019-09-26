ANGOLA — More than 60 colleges, universities and organizations are expected to take part in the 2019 Potawatomi Great Lakes Regional College Fair, which will take place at Trine University from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Representatives will gather on the concourse of Trine's MTI Center to provide information about resources and programs to potential college students and parents. The event is free and open to the public.
Colleges, universities and schools already planning to participate include: Adrian College, Albion College, Ancilla College, Ball State University, Bethel University, Bluffton University, Bowling Green State University, Butler University, Calvin University, Central Michigan University, Defiance College, Earlham College, Ferris State University, Franklin College, Gannon University, Glen Oaks Community College, Goshen College, Hanover College, Heidelberg University, Hillsdale Beauty College, Holy Cross College, Huntington University, Indiana State University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Indiana University School of Social Work, Indiana University South Bend, Indiana Wesleyan University, International Business College & Vet Tech Institute, Ivy Tech Community College, LIFT Academy, Manchester University, Marian University, Northwest State Community College, Ohio Christian University, Purdue University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary's College, The Modern College of Design, The University of Alabama, The University of Toledo, Tiffin University, Trine University, University of Evansville, University of Indianapolis, University of Northwestern Ohio, University of Saint Francis, University of Findlay, Valparaiso University, Vincennes University, Wabash College, Wayne County Community College District and Western Michigan University.
Questa Education Foundation and INvestEd college funding also plan to have representatives at the event.
Students can register in advance at strivefair.com. After registering on the site, students will receive a barcode they can print out or share on their smartphone with admissions representatives instead of filling out multiple college inquiry forms. Advance registration allows students and families more time to ask questions and learn about the different institutions represented and the resources they offer.
The event also will include sessions conducted by representatives from Trine's Financial Aid Office on completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form and college financial aid at 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Concessions will be available during the fair from Storm's Fast Break.
For more information, contact Andrea Mofield, associate director of dual enrollment and transfer admission at Trine University, at mofielda@trine.edu or 665-4813.
