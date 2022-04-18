Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people have been booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• James E. Amstutz, 48, of Lane 840 Snow Lake, Fremont, arrested near the intersection of S.R. 127 and S.R. 120 on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Tyler H. Ashbrook, 29, of Lane 101 Long Beach Lake, Fremont, arrested in the 400 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Nancy N. Bailey, 37, of the 4900 block of C.R. 71, Butler, arrested on VanGuilder Road at C.R. 640N, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jamie J. Douglass, 43, of the 300 block of South 3rd Street, Pioneer, Ohio, arrested in the 3000 block of North Wayne Street, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Dusty R. Freed, 41, of the 400 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Seirra C. Grate, 31, of the 700 block of West C.R. 100S, LaGrange, arrested on Wendell Jacob Avenue at Woodhull Drive, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ricky L. Harget, 48, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on Prospect Street at South Darling Street, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Chelsey A. LeMaster, 26, of the 1800 block of WoodHaven Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 5900 block of North Old 27, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Lisa N. Lucas, 23, of the 6900 block of Parrott Road, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 5900 block of North Old 27, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Haley R. Manahan, 36, of the 5900 block of South C.R. 100E, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Carl E. Sandholm, 22, of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kevin B. Storms, 56, of the 8800 block of Cove Drive, Meadville, Pennsylvania, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 154 mile marker, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jessie G. VanVleet, 40, of the 3500 block of West Nastne Lake Road, Jonesville, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 350E south of C.R. 200N, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.