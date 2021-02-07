NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Victor Neilson is what you might call a superfan.
Neilson is a former graduate of Angola High School who lives in Tennessee with his wife Mindy (Izzard) and son Rover. The 42-year-old loves to watch the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, even going as far as calling himself a part of the “Bills Mafia,” a nickname adopted by the franchise’s most dedicated fans.
Although Neilson has been a football fan since childhood, it was only recently that the world has had a chance to see his passion for the game — and for life — up close.
This past August, Neilson was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the lymphatic system.
“They found a baseball-sized mass against my aorta above my heart,” he said. “It just hit me like a ton of bricks.”
When Neilson got a call from his oncologist several weeks post-diagnosis telling him that it was curable, he claims he knew right then that he was going to beat it.
“It was just emotional for the whole family,” Neilson said, recalling that phone call. “That’s all we wanted to hear, and it took two weeks just to hear the word ‘curable.’”
“I’m always positive, and if there was anyone that was going to fight like hell, regardless of diagnosis, it was me. But when we heard the word curable there were lots of relief tears. It was just a matter of dealing with chemotherapy and treatment at that point.”
Neilson began his chemotherapy around the same time the NFL season started.
Just over two weeks ago, on Jan. 21, Neilson was declared cancer-free after concluding an intense, five-month course of chemotherapy at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
After learning he was “Vic-torious,” Neilson knew exactly what he wanted to do for his bell-ringing ceremony.
Over the past couple of years, a number of diehard Buffalo Bills fans have taken to smashing folding tables and other tailgating-furniture. These fun, spirited antics started around 2017 after a video of a Bills fan smashing a table went viral, prompting more fans to join in.
Neilson and his wife had seen some of those videos and he decided that it would be fun to join the trend.
“I saw a video of a guy in an Aaron Rodgers jersey who rang the bell and shotgunned a beer in the clinic, and I showed my wife and she thought it was hilarious,” he said. “So my wife said to me: ‘What are you going to do when you ring the bell?””
So after ringing the bell in the clinic, Neilson, wearing a Buffalo Bills helmet and team jersey, headed outside and surrounded by his family and medical staff, body slammed a folding table that had the word “cancer” painted on it.
He then got up and proudly held up the two pieces of the broken table, while the crowd cheered.
Neilson posted a video of the table-smashing, taken by a family friend, on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. It was the first time he had said anything about having cancer to his wider social circle.
“I didn’t post anything about me having cancer at the get-go,” he said. “When I decided to finally post it, it was just a matter of inspiration. That was really all I wanted to do — just to inspire people to keep fighting.”
“People just need anything and everything good right now. All you see is everything bad.”
Within hours, the video clip went viral on Twitter, racking up thousands of likes and retweets. The next day, when Neilson checked his Twitter account, he had messages from TMZ and Barstool Sports Network asking him if they could share his video, along with hundreds of people thanking him for sharing his story in the comments.
“I spent all day Friday in tears sitting at my kitchen counter just reading the responses of how much it inspired others,” he said.
Neilson’s video, and his celebration, has won him over legions of new fans. He has done numerous interviews with media outlets all over the U.S., and even made a virtual appearance on Fox Network’s Fox N Friends, a national morning news show. But through all of it, Neilson remains humble and focused on inspiring and helping others.
Since Neilson’s video went viral, he has raised more than $6,000 for ALS research through a GoFundMe campaign. There’s also a bobble head figurine being made of Neilson, of which $15 of every purchase will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“I asked God why me, and I never got that answer until I posted my video,” he said. “Now I know why I was chosen. I’m helping others feel comfortable in their own fight.”
