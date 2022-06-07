ORLAND — Orland has installed a metal work sculpture in Memorial Park.
Artist Greg Summers has designed a sculpture, made from aluminum, that he calls Frog on a Lily Pad. The sculpture was made from repurposed materials.
“I most enjoy working with aluminum because of its flexibility. I started making smaller fish around the 3 foot in length size and then started noticing that cities and towns were embracing more art so I started making the bigger pieces,” said Summers. “I usually sketch the idea on concrete in my driveway but the rest is left up to artistic flow. I am super pleased with how well the sculpture blends in with Orland's Memorial Park and I hope that people find joy in looking at it.”
The Town of Orland has joined the Angola Mayor's Art Council sculpture program.
This sculpture was picked out by Orland Town Council President Connie S. Boocher and Councilwoman Robin Sears.
The Steuben County Tourism Bureau and Luke Zimmer and Molter Construction & Excavating graciously donated money and time to install the sculpture. This sculpture will be at Memorial Park until June 3, 2023, and is available for purchase after that date.
