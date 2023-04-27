ANGOLA — Michael Czarnecki first came to Angola in 1996 and he keeps coming back.
It was about that time that a person, who prior to that would have been described by many as a college dropout, started to make his living only through creative words.
Creative words are all that he has done ever since, he said. Now, Czarnecki is a publisher and a poet with 18 published books, and the last of them, a poetic memoir “Becoming Who I Needed to Be” is just out in print.
His first trip to Angola happened when he was doing his U.S. 20 journey asking to stay for a night at the hotels on his way for mentioning in his future book about that trip, and for the future copies of that book.
“That’s the longest road in the country — route 20 — which goes right through Angola,” said Czarnecki. “I did that journey in 1996 and wrote a book about it.”
Since 1996 he has visited Angola enough not to remember the number of visits, first returning here in 1997 with the promised copies of his book on his route 20 journey “Twenty Days on Route 20.”
At that time, his 6-year-old son came to Angola with him and shared a poem in public for the first time ever in the local library.
After a few times, when Czarnecki did not stop in Angola traveling through it, the big change happened in 2013 when he was touring with his Poem Across America tour. For that tour, Czarnecki said he was on the road for 14 weeks, and he gave a reading in 48 states.
“Where I read it in Indiana was in Angola,” said Czarnecki.
He also traveled abroad to England where his friend lived in Oxford at that time. On that trip Czarnecki also visited Dublin and Portugal. While traveling he gave a lot of impromptu poetry readings to people that he shared his journey with.
Sharing and writing poetry when traveling is not something new to Czarnecki. Before embarking on his route 20 journey in 1996, he said, he spent three years off and on hitch-hiking in the early 1970s, which influenced his poetry.
Czarnecki said that at that time, having grown up in a blue-collar community of Buffalo, New York, in a family that was not used to having books in the house, he did not know how to make his way into poetry.
“Somehow I went from that to making my living as a poet decades later,” he said.
Czarnecki became fascinated with poetry when he was a junior in high school when his English teacher asked the class to pick out a song that they liked and bring that into class to see if it is poetry.
“I wasn’t really into poetry at this point,” said Czarnecki. “That excited me because the music and the lyrics to the song, 1997, were really important to me, but I never connected them with poetry.”
At that time, Czarnecki brought to the class “Masters of War” by Bob Dylan. A few days later, their English teacher asked the class to write a poem, and although that was the first poem Czarnecki wrote, he said it had a profound effect on him.
“When I finished the poem, I remember looking at it and saying quietly to myself, wow, I wrote a poem,” he said. “That was meaningful for me.”
His English teacher kept encouraging Czarnecki to write poetry, but there was a long step from that to making a living off poetry, Czarnecki noted. One thing he was sure – college was not particularly helpful with that.
Having taken too many philosophy classes, as he put it, Czarnecki quit college and did what made sense to him — bought a backpack and a sleeping bag, and went hitchhiking going east to Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire, while everyone was going west. Czarnecki said this traveling changed his life.
“That hitchhiking off and on for three years was the key life experience as a young adult, I wasn’t getting that from college,” he said.
He went on the road and never looked back.
He said he benefited from staying with people who lived in the country and who lived a simple life that was then unknown to him as a city boy.
A year later he moved to the country where he still feels more grounded. He kept writing poetry, never going public. The first time he went public with his poetry was in 1985 when after 18 years from starting writing poetry he finally shared his poem in a peace group in New York State that engaged with discussing nuclear war.
“That was the first time I ever shared a poem to an audience, and I realized probably as much then as when I first wrote that poem in class that this was a big experience,” said Czarnecki. “That was in 1995, and I haven’t stopped being a public poet since.”
He said that since then he also became aware of the extent to which poetry was an oral art. He writes about spirituality, the natural world, relationships, and politics. He said his life rests on a triangle of creativity, relationships and nature.
“Those three things are really important to me,” said Czarnecki.
