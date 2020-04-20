Four people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ashlee N. Gressley, 33, of the 900 block of Redding Lane, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Christopher J. Mullins, 36, of the 10000 block of C.R. 1, Wauseon, Ohio, arrested in the 2000 block of North Old U.S. 27 on a felony charge of battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Judi J. Proffitt, 44, of the 400 block of East Michael Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Troy D. St. John, 44, of the 6000 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 2000 block of West Orland Road on misdemeanor charges of battery, intimidation and trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.