ANGOLA — Ukulele players are fun people, says the founder of Angola Ukulele Group, Carolyn Powers.
The group meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County.
“Ukulele players love to have fun, and there is a wave across the United States of ukulele players in many communities,” said Powers, mentioning that Michigan alone to her knowledge had more than 50 ukulele clubs.
She explained that the instrument’s simplicity attributed to the fact that it only has four strings and cheery tone contributed to the swift proliferation of ukulele bands across the country.
“Ukulele is like a drum, it’s a kind of a percussion instrument, so it really keeps the beat so that you can sing the song with it, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Powers.
Angola ukulele group that now gathers in the local library started with a group of three friends — Powers herself, local artist and head of Trine Drama Department Lou Ann Homan, and Powers’ friend Susan Sonner that set off to an ukulele camp in Midland, Michigan, in 2018.
Lou Ann Homan described the ukulele camp in Midland, called WASSUP! that stands for Winter Ain’t Stopping Us Ukulele Players, as a three-day gathering where people hang around the town, buy t-shirts and play ukulele 18 hours a day, and when they are done, they end up playing ukulele some more.
“Even when we go back to the hotel at night, and everybody is tired and you’re ready to go to bed, because it’s midnight, but, oh no, nobody does, and you put your stuff in your room, and go downstairs to the big room, and we ukulele all night long,” said Homan.
After she returned from the camp, Powers started her Angola ukulele group uniting people who played ukulele or wanted to learn to play it in Angola in January 2020. About 25 people showed up initially, but at that time their meetings were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group continued in about 2 1/2 years with eight to 15 people attending each session. Additional rehearsals are sometimes held Thursdays at 4 p.m., if the members of the group manage to find time that is convenient for all.
Everybody is invited, said Powers, and those who do not know how to play ukulele can reach out to her and the group leaders will teach the basics and share the song chords through a downloadable singalong book with what seems like hundreds of songs adapted for ukulele.
“If somebody wants to be in the group they are invited to, and if they want to learn how to play, they should reach out to me, and we get together and teach them some chords,” said Powers.
The songs that were already explored by Angola ukulele players include “All Shook Up” by Elvis Presley, “Cecilia” by Simon and Garfunkel, “Dream Baby” by Roy Orbison, “Enjoy Yourself” by Carl Sigman, and many others.
The group is currently playing many Christmas songs from the singalong that is broadcast on a large screen in the library room downstairs where the ukulele players meet.
Current members of the group mainly came in through word of mouth. Denise Presley, now coming with her father Richard German, who plays guitar, said she was invited by a friend, and she decided to come because she liked music, and ukulele was a “just a really easy instrument to pick up to play.”
Ted Alleshouse said he ran into another group member one day, and after playing guitar for more than 60 years he decided to give ukulele a try, and he said he had been coming to the club ever since.
“It’s fairly easy for me to play, so I don’t have to think a lot, and at my age you don’t like to think a lot,” Alleshouse joked.
While ukulele has indeed been becoming more popular in recent times, one of the Angola ukulele group participants Barbara Penick remembered that she first learned to play ukulele when she was 10 at her grandmother’s house.
“I played ukulele when I was about 10 years old at my grandmother’s house,” she said.
The ukulele she played at that time was made in 1933, and it still exists today, but Penick said she did not want to ruin a vintage instrument, and she bought herself a new one when coming to the library group.
The event is posted on the Carnegie Public Library website, and the group is currently inviting new players and singers.
Group members remind that it is an excellent way to relieve stress, as the best part about her ukulele sessions, as Homan said, is that “you just don’t have to think about a thing in the whole world, you just sit here and sing.”
“You can be in a bad mood when you are playing ukulele,” said Alleshouse. “That doesn’t make you that, it makes you happy. It’s a happy instrument to play.”
