ANGOLA — Fremont Middle School will be presenting the semi-annual Spring Craft Show and Vendor Event.
The event will be on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at Fremont Middle School.
Edwina Myers and Michelle Moss are organizing the show. They have been involved with the craft show since the start and with their previous experience in sales the two are hoping for a great turn out again this year. School supplies are a necessity and they wanted to find a way to help students and families out.
“We’ve gone to other bigger cities and participated in their shows, but why not do something for our local community,” said Moss.
Myers continued, “As a mother of five, I know what it was like to try to afford school supplies for all of them. We just thought it would be a great outlet for the funds that we raised.”
All proceeds from the show and concessions will be used to purchase needed school supplies for students of Fremont Elementary. There will be over 30 crafters and vendors at the event. Items will include handmade jewelry, hand sewn items and clothing, wood crafts, blankets and much more.
It will also have many direct sales items such as Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Party Lights, Color Street and others. The event will also have food for guests to purchase while they shop.
In addition to crafts and vendors the event will be having a large raffle for gift baskets.
“Each vendor is required to donate one item valued at $10 or more. Then we split those donations into usually six baskets,” said Myers.
Tickets for the raffle are available at the show where you choose which basket you would like to put your ticket in to win. Many vendors have their own raffles as well so make sure to keep an eye out for other prizes while shopping.
The event generally raises around one thousand dollars and there is one in the spring and fall.
Myers said, “All of the money goes directly to the school supply fund. Whatever money we raise from the raffles and concessions goes in there as well. It usually varies from a profit of $900 to $1,200.”
Booth spaces are $30 a piece and there are a few spaces still open. For more information, contact Edwina Myers at emyers@fremonteagles.us.
