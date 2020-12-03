Nine people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Cynthis A. Aguilar, 26, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 650W, Orland, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Adam J. Beery, 36, of the 300 block of Asheton Drive, Kendallville, arrested on C.R. 600W south of U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Chasity Bolen, 42, of the 600 block of North C.R. 900W, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Randy L. Heltzel Jr., 27, of the 4000 block of Willard Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on a felony warrant alleging probation violation.
• Madison B. Lindsey, 18, of the 10000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Carl J. Little Jr., 54, of the 3000 block of South Old U.S. 27, arrested in the 3000 block of South S.R. 127 on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Nichole R. Scasny, 36, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Nathan L. Thews, 34, of the 7000 block of West C.R. 650N, Orland, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 675W on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Robby A. Wilber, 18, of the 200 block of Regency Court, arrested on a warrant alleging felony strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child.
