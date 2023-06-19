CHURUBUSCO — It was a project 10 years in the making. Members of the historical community in Churubusco had wanted to do something to honor Chief Little Turtle in the town. It was two years ago that the group decided to create a life-size statue for the Miami war chief.
Then on Saturday, the statue for Little Turtle was revealed in a special ceremony. It took place just before the Turtle Days parade in Churubusco, and sits at the corner of S.R. 205 and U.S. 33. This area of town is recognized as “The Pointe.”
It’s a lasting reminder of the influence Chief Little Turtle had in the area, and on the history of Whitley County.
Little Turtle was born part of the Miami people on the west side of Blue Lake, not far from Devil’s Lake. Not much is known about his early life, but it is widely accepted that he was born sometime between 1747 and 1752.
“He’s probably walked in this area we are standing, hunted in our woods, certainly fished in Blue Lake and lived in this area,” said Russ Gilliom, president of the Whitley County Historical Society. “A 20-mile radius was his main focus, but he was a well-traveled person.”
Little Turtle plays a vital role in the history of the Miami people, and is one of the most well-known Native American war chiefs.
He gained particular notice for his successful attack on Augustin de La Balme and his French forces allied with the American patriots. The attack took place in Union Township in Whitley County, where Little Turtle killed La Balme and 40 of his men before taking the rest prisoner. This took place Nov. 5, 1780.
Following the end of the Revolutionary War, the U.S. had disbanded most of its military force. This time also marked conflict with the Native Americans who were living in the area that the U.S. government was trying to establish as the Northwest Territory. Little Turtle led his forces successfully in a battle against Gen. Josiah Harmer and his troops in 1790 in the Blue River area not far from Churubusco and Whitley County.
Little Turtle’s most decisive victory came in 1791 with St. Clair’s defeat in Ohio. It is still recognized as the greatest defeat the U.S. Army has experienced at the hands of Native Americans. There, Little Turtle led some 1,000 warriors. In the end, only 100 Miami were reported lost compared to 623 federal troops killed and a further 258 wounded.
Following these battles, though, Little Turtle’s mind was turned to peace.
“He realized Gen. Anthony Wayne was the general that never slept,” Gilliom said. Wayne commanded forces in the Northwest Territory. Little Turtle implored the chiefs to negotiate peace before experiencing a decisive defeat.
The Treaty of Greenville was signed in 1795, and following it Little Turtle continued to advocate for peace. He traveled everywhere from Montreal to New Orleans, Philadelphia and the city of Washington to speak and continue his message. He had meetings with Presidents George Washington, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, and received medals from them.
“His priority was for the welfare of his people,” Gilliom said. Little Turtle learned better agriculture practices from the Quakers and brought them to his people, he supported smallpox vaccinations, was adamantly anti-alcohol because of its effect on the Miami, and he worked to stop the trafficking of his people.
Little Turtle’s last home in Whitley County was on Delabalme Road. He lived there until moving to Fort Wayne due to illness. He died on July 14, 1812.
The statue that now sits in Churubusco works to show the likeness of Little Turtle, even standing his full height at 6-feet tall.
“This (project) took place over a period of years and took monumental effort to get this just right,” said Gilliom, and he offered thanks to all those who funded the project and helped to bring it to reality.
He gave special recognition to street department head Jeremy Hart and town employee Stu Rasler for helping to set the statue up. Gilliom also offered thanks to Chuck Jones, director of the Churubusco History Center, as a visionary for the project. Thanks was also given to the town and council for approving the project, the Turtle Days board for partnering in marketing, to Riecke Incorporated for the moving of the turtle statue at the Pointe, professor George Ironstrack at Miami University for his knowledge and assistance in the imaging of the war chief, and Diane Hunter of the Miami tribe.
Plaques aside the statue helps share Little Turtle’s story to all those who visit this spot.
“It was amazing to study this guy and what he did,” Gilliom said. “He was a great warrior, a great peacemaker and a very good leader with his people.”
