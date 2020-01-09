Five people arrested
by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Billy R. Collins, 53, of the 100 block of West C.R. 900N, Wawaka, arrested in Hamilton on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jennifer Denis, 33, of the 200 block of North Coldwater Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Nathan A. Lundgren, 27, of the 900 block of South Superior Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Lemar B. Qualls, 30, of the 4000 block of South Lake Wilson Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Amanda V. Treadway, 30, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 100N, Angola, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
