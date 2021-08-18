ANGOLA — Trine University has named Megan Williams its new director of annual giving.
As part of the Office of University Advancement, Williams will create, execute and evaluate a year-round comprehensive annual giving program for the university, including channels such as direct mail, email, crowdfunding and phone and personal appeals.
Williams brings several years of nonprofit fundraising experience to her position. She most recently served as a corporate relations and event specialist with SCAN, Inc. in Fort Wayne, where her efforts in event management and donor cultivation led to increased donor acquisition and retention. She also served as event and volunteer coordinator for the Autism Alliance of Michigan.
“My goal is to grow our annual giving efforts so we can continue to support the amazing programs, scholarships, improvements and more that make Trine University great,” said Williams. “I am looking forward to building meaningful connections with Trine’s alumni, students, faculty and staff. I feel so lucky to be part of an inclusive, welcoming university.
“My longtime boyfriend (Jared Adams ‘13) graduated from Trine and is a brother of the Delta Chi fraternity, so we would visit campus often. I quickly felt connected to the Trine community, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”
“Megan brings a history of success in nonprofit fundraising and a strong desire to help the university carry out its mission and vision. We are excited to see the impact she will have on annual giving at Trine,” said David J. Fraboni II, vice president for university advancement. “The annual fund and other giving programs are a critical means of support for the university, and we are looking forward to continued growth in these areas under her leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.