ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday to try to budget hiring Schneider Geospatial to coordinate most of its global information system functions instead of hiring a replacement coordinator.
The county has been without a GIS coordinator for about a couple months since Zach Mahan left the county’s employ. The GIS system is a collection of property data derived from a variety of public sources, including such things as aerial photography and mapping to tax records.
The county has been using its information technology department to handle GIS coordination duties, with assistance from Schneider, which is based in Indianapolis.
Schneider’s Andrew Harrison said what Steuben County has gone through is fairly typical, that a county will get a GIS coordinator but is unable to hold on to the individual, who typically possesses special skills.
If the county ends up hiring the company, at a cost of about $50,000 annually, Schneider will have personnel on site regularly to work with related county departments and will work on the system remotely.
“They take on that role, that leadership position,” Harrison said.
Schneider has worked with Steuben County on developing its GIS system since 2001. The system was launched in 2005 with seven layers of information. That has since grown to several layers, including such things as school district information and voting precincts.
The system now has mobile device capabilities.
Steuben County is considered a GIS pioneer in Indiana as it was one of the first to adopt to the new technology.
Schneider has 40 people at its disposal, many with certain specialties that will be at the county’s disposal.
If the proposal gets budgeted by the Steuben County Council in the coming weeks, Schneider taking over the GIS coordination activities would begin in 2020.
Meanwhile, commissioners also approved updating software used in the GIS department at a cost of $1,295.
“It’s been a while since that’s been updated,” said Tami Sumney, IT director.
