ANGOLA — The Trine University Drama Club has announced the cast for its upcoming production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."
Performances of the musical comedy, scheduled for 7 p.m. April 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. April 5 in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts, are free and open to the public.
Cast members include:
Darius Surgenavic, a freshman from Columbiana, Ohio, majoring in software engineering, as Chip Tolentino.
Beatrice Snavely, a sophomore from North Manchester, majoring in psychology, as Logainne SchwartzandGrubenniere.
Matthew Ketner, a junior from Ottawa, Ohio, majoring in civil engineering, as Leaf Coneybear.
Blake Williams, a freshman from Elkhart, majoring in communication, as William Barfee.
Alexis Koshenina, a sophomore from Remington, majoring in forensic science and biology, as Olive Ostrovsky.
Kaitlyn Lee, a sophomore from San Diego, California, majoring in English and communication, as Rona Lisa Perretti.
Felix Goetschius-Adams from Angola, as Mitch Mahoney.
Jaden Hyre, a sophomore from Fremont, majoring in social studies education, as Vice Principal Douglas Panch.
The play is directed by Byron Bond, Drama Club advisor and professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication.
With music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" centers on a fictional spelling bee set in Putnam Valley Middle School. Quirky adolescents compete in the bee, which is directed by equally quirky grown-ups. The 2005 Broadway production won two Tony Awards, including Best Book.
"The young spelling bee contestants are going through the challenges of growing up as well as the pressure of competition," said Bond. "It makes for a fun-filled musical with an undertone of seriousness."
The production is for mature audiences.
For more information, contact Bond at bondb@trine.edu.
