Nineteen people arrested by police from Monday to Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers from Monday to Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
Monday
• Angela M. Mayer, 39, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested at home on charges of felony burglary, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Melissa K. Mitchell, 52, of the 300 block of East Redding Road, arrested at home on a fugitive warrant.
• Julio R. Oliva Garcia, 54, of the 4000 block of South Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the intersection of S.R. 329 and C.R. 350W on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license.
• Joseph M. Swander, 32, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested at the 7300 block of West S.R. 120 on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Tommy L. Wilhelm Jr., 34, of Lane 201, Ball Lake, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Angela M. Mayer, 39, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• James A. Scott, 44, of the 200 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, arrested at Marsh Lake on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possessions of paraphernalia and marijuana.
• Briana R. Shook, 31, of the 200 block of South Hayward Street, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at the courthouse on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Joseph M. Swander, 32, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Heather M. Wynn, 33, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested at Marsh Lake on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday
• Michael W. Bauhof, 45, of the 600 block of West Spring Street, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
• Austin J. Bonecutter, 30, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the 7500 block of West C.R. 50N on a charge of felony burglary.
Thursday
• Austin J. Bonecutter, 30, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony motor vehicle theft.
• Andrew J. Curry, 41, of the 4300 block of West C.R. 600S, Hudson, arrested at the 700 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a fugitive warrant and a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Rony A. Lemus Del Cid, 23, of the 2600 block of Kenwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at mile marker 340 on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license.
• Evan D. Phibbs, 23, of the 1600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Molly M. Schnepf, 40, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Michael D. Smith, 38, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor warrant.
Friday
• Curtis L. Haywood, 41, of the 2500 block of New Haven Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at mile marker 340 on charges of misdemeanor reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
