ANGOLA — Steuben County officials are working to make the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake an American Red Cross shelter.
To do so, the county’s Parks Department and Steuben County Emergency Management Agency are teaming up to pursue a grant that would provide a generator to power the building in times of power outages.
SCEMA Director Lee Greenamyer is seeking a federal Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant trough the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved seeking the grant during their meeting on Tuesday.
The grant would cover 75% of the cost of a generator project that has an estimated price tag of $161,137, with the county picking up $40,500.
“The American Red Cross has identified the Event Center as a potential emergency shelter,” Greenamyer said.
Without a generator, Greenamyer said, the Event Center is not a very effective shelter.
With a generator, the building could also double as a backup Emergency Operations Center in the event of disaster.
The proposal aligns with the county’s hazard mitigation plan.
“I believe this is something we can do to help benefit the citizens of Steuben County,” Greenamyer said.
Officials pointed to its potential use, for example, last winter when an ice storm knocked out power to many people, particularly residents of nearby Crooked Lake where much of the south side of the lake was not accessible due to numerous downed trees and power lines.
During that storm event, in fact, some of the residents at the lake and on nearby C.R. 290W, which heads to the lake, parked their vehicles at the Event Center and walked across a field to their homes.
Commissioners questioned whether the generator specified would be the best option seeing that it runs on diesel fuel. The model quoted has a 189 gallon fuel tank.
“If there’s a power outage and this thing burns through 189 gallons of diesel, where are you going to go to get the fuel,” asked Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners.
“Is (diesel) a requirement,” asked Commissioner Andy Laughlin.
Greenamyer said he would look into the fuel issue. He said he could envision shelters not using natural gas in the event lines became broken in events such as earthquakes, but this area is not so prone to those, so he didn’t see why a unit powered by natural gas would not be an option.
Parks Superintendent Scott Schwartz did some research on the unit and reported that running at full power, a full tank of diesel would last 30 hours.
When the county originally planned the Event Center, it was supposed to have a basement so it could be better utilized as a shelter. However, a grant that was supposed to help pay for the basement of the facility was ended due to abuse of the program in other communities, thus driving up the cost locally.
Meanwhile, Commissioners also approved refinishing the floor at the Event Center at a cost of $17,150. The work would be done by Northern Industrial Flooring, Angola.
The last time the floor was refinished was in 2021 after Cameron Memorial Community Hospital dismantled its COVID-19 vaccine clinic that had operated in the Event Center some seven months. Cameron paid for that refinishing as a token of thanks for using the facility.
Commissioners decided to use a product that is more durable that the high-gloss floor that has been in use.
Also, Schwartz said, measures have been taken to reduce scratching from tables and chairs by adding felt to the bottoms of legs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.