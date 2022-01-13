ANGOLA — Trine University has earned certification as a Certified Test Administrator Services provider for Educational Testing Service, allowing the university to administer all Praxis Core, content, and pedagogy exams for teacher candidates as well as the Graduate Record Examination and Test of English as a Foreign Language.
Alison Rynearson, associate registrar, has more than 10 years of experience proctoring standardized tests and will serve as testing supervisor.
"Offering this opportunity at Trine makes the process more convenient for Trine students," she said. "Students from other area colleges will have the option of taking their Praxis tests at Trine as well. We look forward to offering several testing dates per year to best serve students at Trine and other area colleges."
Tony Kline, dean of the Franks School of Education, said the ability to offer the Praxis examinations on campus provides more convenience to Trine's education majors.
"In addition, this opportunity will bring visitors to our beautiful campus to take Praxis, GRE and TOEFL tests required at other institutions," he said.
ETS is the world's largest private educational testing and measurement organization. It develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually in more than 180 countries.
