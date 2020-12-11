Several arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Richard R. Burdine, 44, of the 7000 block of St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Gabrielle Douglas, 21, of the 200 block of East Chicago Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony leaving the scene of a crash and misdemeanor battery.
• Jason c. Faraj, 44, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging felony check deception.
• Brianna C. Klink, 26, of the 700 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested on a felony charge of contempt of court.
• Anthony D. Miller, 25, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Rebecca S. Miller, 55, of the 800 block of Chamberlin Court, New Haven, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Blaine A. Parrish, 26, of the 100 block of East Stocker Street, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Travis C. Weaver, 35, of the 500 block of Spring Beach Road, Rome City, arrested on a warrant alleging felony child molesting.
