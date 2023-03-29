ANGOLA — A wreck that claimed one life and critically injured three others is under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff's Department.
The collision occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on S.R. 327 at its intersection with C.R. 250S, south of West Otter Lake and northeast of Big Turkey Lake.
Steuben County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said a silver sports utility vehicle drove west on C.R. 250S and failed to stop at the intersection with S.R. 327. A southbound semi tractor-trailer rig t-boned the SUV. Meeks said the semi driver tried to stop.
One person, a female, was declared dead at the scene. Three others who were passengers in the SUV were transported from the scene to Fort Wayne hospitals by helicopters from Lutheran and Parkview hospitals.
The driver of the semi and his dog were not injured, said Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
Names of the people involved have not been released. Meeks said officials were having difficulty identifying the driver of the SUV.
Assisting at the scene were numerous personnel from nearby fire departments as well as police from Steuben County, Angola, Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. A complete listing of the assisting departments was not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.