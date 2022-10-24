INDIANAPOLIS — Many counties in northeast Indiana have again headed to unemployment numbers that are in the range of the unheard of.
Several counties in the region were below 2%, which is much lower than the 5% that some economists consider full employment, said data released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
“The low unemployment rate in northeast Indiana has remained persistent over multiple years at this point,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “For example, the Fort Wayne metro unemployment rate was last above 5% in October 2020 — the threshold of ‘full employment’ as measured by economists — which was when we were still in the immediacy of the pandemic with students doing hybrid or virtual school, many workplaces keeping employees at home and persistent concern about a second shutdown. While there is much talk of an economic downturn now, it’s not showing up in the local employment numbers just yet.”
Only Grant County had an unemployment rate above the state’s at 2.3% while Noble County tied with the state’s 2.2%.
Adams County tied with Boone County for the lowest in state at 1.5%. Steuben and Wells counties tied with Hamilton and Daviess counties for the second lowest at 1.6%.
Most counties in Economic Growth Region 3, consisting of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties, had fewer unemployed workers last month as compared to September 2021 while also having more people working in that same time period, said data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The exceptions were LaGrange County with more unemployed workers, at an increase of 73, and Noble with 223 fewer employed workers and 107 fewer unemployed workers.
For the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area, the employed workforce increased 3.1% from September 2021 to September 2022, going from 207,560 to 213,908 workers while the share of unemployed workers decreased 26.4% from 6,068 to 4,469 comparing year-over-year numbers. Fort Wayne MSA unemployment rate dropped from 2.8% to 2% in that same time period.
The number of employed people generally shifted down between August and September, said the DWD statistics, but since local numbers aren’t seasonally adjusted, a downward fluctuation between August and September is to be expected for people who only work in summer months, such as students who return to the classroom in the fall.
“While the numbers generally appear to suggest there are more people working, employers continue to struggle with a dearth of talent and remain pressed to come up with creative solutions,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “Long-term talent pipeline development should remain on the front burner. So too should be efforts to encourage people trained and educated here to remain in the region. We can ill afford to lose them.”
Labor market information — the number of people working, the number of people looking for work or the unemployment rate — is considered to be a “lagging” indicator when evaluating economic conditions. Accordingly September’s employment statistics do not offer a forward-looking event to foretell what might happen as inflation persists and the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to slow down high prices and in turn the economy as a whole.
The remainder of the counties of the six covered by KPC Media Group publications were Allen at 2.1%, DeKalb at 1.9% and LaGrange and Whitley both at 1.8%.
“In short, there is nothing to guarantee an outcome for the next three to six months. Could this be a recession, if it even happens, without the usual significant job losses we’ve become accustomed to in northeast Indiana thanks to the sheer number of job openings so that employers decide not to fill open jobs rather than laying off workers?” said Blakeman. “Who knows, but we can expect that the next recession won’t come with the generous aid packages — supplemental unemployment or the Paycheck Protection Program — that we saw with the pandemic’s onset.”
