Nine people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tara M. Azzara, 40, of the 3300 block of South E. S.R. 116, Bluffton, arrested on Lane 101B, Crooked Lake, on a charge of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Brandy N. Beebee, 44, of the 6100 block of North Van Guilder Road, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge alleging misdemeanor providing a false identity and also on a warrant alleging two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Ciera M. Carr, 22, of the 00 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher P. Emerick, 29, homeless, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Chelsey Foor, 35, of the 3600 block of Norland Lane, New Haven, arrested on Lane 101B, Crooked Lake, on charges of felony dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremiah M. Jeffries, 30, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Angelina C. Lipke, 35, of the 600 block of East Chicago Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 1700 block of North C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Thomas A. Parr, 46, of Lane 282B, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested on C.R. 700S at C.R. 225W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Robert E. Sanders, 35, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
