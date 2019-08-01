KENDALLVILLE — The Northeastern Center has selected Steve Howell as its next CEO as he transitions into the role this fall.
On Wednesday the Northeastern Center Board of Directors, led President Eva Merkel, announced that current Chief Clinical Officer Steve Howell has been selected as the new CEO and will take over the position from retiring CEO Jerry Hollister, effective Sept. 30
Howell has been employed by Northeastern Center since 1993 and he has been the chief clinical officer at agency since 2006. He is a licensed mental health counselor as well as a licensed clinical addiction counselor. He obtained his master’s degree in human services from Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and holds a post-graduate certificate from Ball State University in educational psychology.
Personnel Committee Chair Sarah Dreibelbis indicated that Howell was selected for the position after an extensive candidate search by an outside recruiting firm.
Retiring CEO Jerry Hollister has been with Northeastern Center since 1977 and was appointed to the CEO position in 1989.
Northeastern Center has been providing community mental health services in Noble, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties since 1977. Northeastern Center provides a complete range of mental health and addiction services including outpatient, inpatient, residential as well as Clubhouse services. The agency employs more 250 people at multiple locations in the four counties.
Northeastern Center’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable, and quality behavioral health services.
