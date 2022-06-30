Music Americana drew quite a crowd Wednesday in what has traditionally been the official kick off to the Fourth of July holiday season in Steuben County. There were numerous acts, musical, dramatic and dancing for the crowd to enjoy at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus in Angola. Above, Sherrie Grant sings her rendition of the “50 States Song,” while enjoying some comical banter with Angola Mayor Richard Hickman. At right, Bill Hill presents the ABCs of the American Revolution. And below, members of Tricia’s School of Dance perform a routine to “Party in the USA.” There will be holiday events throughout the weekend, from the lakes to Angola, which will hold a day-long celebration Monday starting with the annual parade at 11 a.m. with music, food and games in Commons Park all day, capped off by fireworks at dusk.

