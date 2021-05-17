ANGOLA — The Angola Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the 21st year of its annual Memorial Tree Program with 16 new honorees.
The program started in 2001 as a way for the community to remember the passing of loved ones.
This year’s trees have been planted and bronze leaves are up on the tree memorial statue at Commons Park.
The honorees for 2021 are as follows:
- Roberta H. Miller
- June Sunday
- Joan Willig
- Debbie J. Gundy
- Rick Romine
- Thelma A. Middleton
- Etta Mae (Alleshouse) Erwin
- William C. Griffiths
- Thomas Dunn Sr.
- Gordon and Janet Graham Grabill
- Asya Deiban
- Noor Ali
- Janis Funnel
- William W. Baldwin (Bill)
- L. Ned Fifer
- Tyler and Chase Curtis
Memorial trees are planted in memory of these nominees with a donation of $75.
The trees are planted throughout the Angola Parks properties, as the original memorial trees space is full, but a bronze leaf is also engraved with each person’s name and mounted on a tree plaque in the original area.
A total of 490 honorees have been named for memorial trees since the program began.
Those interested in a memorial tree for next year can contact the park office, 665-1588.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.