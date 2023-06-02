Judge orders special election in Kendallville council race
KENDALLVILLE — Let’s try this again — Targgart vs. Stanley II.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer issued an order last week calling for a special election to be held Aug. 1 to determine whether incumbent Shari Targgart or challenger Ron Stanley should represent the Republican Party on the November ballot for Kendallville City Council Second District.
The special election was deemed necessary after voter rolls were not properly updated prior to the May primary following redistricting, which was approved by the city last September, court documents say.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Kramer also ordered that early balloting be an option “so as to give voters in the special election the same opportunities to vote as were given for the May 2023 primary.”
In the May 2 primary, Targgart appeared to have defeated Stanley, 40-34.
No Democrats filed to contest the seat in time for the primary.
Stanley filed suit on May 12, contesting the results.
A hearing on the matter had been set for Monday, but both parties agreed a special election was warranted.
Man gets 20 years for child molesting
AUBURN — A Spencerville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molesting by DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller Tuesday.
David P. Rotz Jr., 57, of the 6200 block of C.R. 72, pleaded guilty to the Level 1 felony as part of a plea agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the parties agreed that the court would impose an executed sentence of 20 years.
Rotz admitted the acts occurred from March 5, 2020, to July 18, 2022. The child would have been age 12-14 when the molestations took place.
In a police affidavit of probable cause, Auburn Police Detective Jake Quick said a youth pastor at an area church came to the Auburn Police Department after speaking to a 17-year old and her 14-year-old sister.
The youth pastor told Quick that during their conversation, the 14-year-old disclosed that Rotz had been touching her in a sexual manner for a long period of time, the affidavit said.
Quick located the two girls and they were transported to the Auburn Police Department.
Quick also interviewed Rotz’s wife, who said Rotz admitted that he had been “taking advantage” of the girl and touching her, the affidavit said.
Six injured in Toll Road wreck on holiday
ORLAND — Six people had to be flown from a wreck on the Indiana Toll Road following a head-on collision in the late afternoon Monday, Indiana State Police report.
It is believed one driver fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the median and struck another vehicle head on in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 136 in the Orland area at about 4:45 p.m., closing both lanes of the interstate for three hours, police said.
Arriving on scene, troopers found a Lexus passenger car with heavy front-end damage blocking the eastbound lanes, a passenger vehicle down in the eastbound side ditch engulfed in flames and six injured adults being tended to by first responders and a few good Samaritans who stopped to assist.
Two of the injured were bleeding severely, one from a leg wound and one from an arm wound. Troopers applied tourniquets to both of those patients to control the bleeding. Steuben County Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived on scene and took over medical care prior to the arrival of three medical helicopters — two Parkview Samaritan helicopters and one from Lutheran Air — needed to fly all six patients to hospitals in Fort Wayne.
Surveyor arrested in Steuben County
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Surveyor is behind bars after he fled police during an alleged incidence of invasion of privacy, said a press release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
James L. Slabaugh II, 48, rural Angola, was arrested Sunday evening after he crashed his motorcycle while allegedly fleeing police.
Slabaugh was elected county surveyor last year after serving the position not quite a year after he was selected by a Republican Party caucus to fill a vacancy.
He was freed from the Steuben County Jail after posting $300 bond on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.