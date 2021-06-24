Local officers arrest 8
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• John R. Hammond, 39, of the 600 block of Williams Street was arrested at work release on a felony warrant alleging criminal contempt of court
• Christopher J. Hartman, 29, of Lane 185 Crooked Lake was arrested at the jail on misdemeanor warrants alleging driving while suspended and failure to appear
• Chase L. Kannel, 32, of the 800 block of North 900E, arrested at the jail on a felony adult arrest warrant
• Casey R. Ketcham, 33, homeless, was arrested at the jail on a felony fugitive warrant
• Naaron B. Ketcham, of the 900 block of East 300N, arrested at home on a misdemeanor warrant alleging probation violation
• Shaun L. Lamel, 40, of the 500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, theft of a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license and misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of paraphernalia
• Paula M. Lock, 49, of the 900 block of Belfast Drive, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with endangerment
• Corey K. Parr, 31, of the 5000 block of South 1100W, Hudson, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended with a prior
