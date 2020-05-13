LAKE JAMES — Just in time for the busy lake season, Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson has placed two traffic speed monitors in two known areas of concern in the county.
The two units have been placed at Bay View Road at Lake James and near Hamilton on Bellefontaine Road. The signs can and will be placed in other spots in the county.
The units, which are mounted on a post like a speed or traffic informational sign, have radar units that inform motorists if they are traveling at a safe speed or above the speed limit. Messages appear along with the speed, saying things like "Thank You" for those driving the speed limit or below or "Slow Down" for those above the speed limit.
"The units are both radar with a message board and also have the ability to track and retain traffic data," Robinson said. Data is easily downloaded to sheriff's computers using Bluetooth technology.
The units not only allow the sheriff's department to track speed data, but they conduct traffic counts that can be put to use by the Steuben County Highway Department. Highway personnel actually mount the signs, which can be moved around the county.
"The hope is that these units will also provide some type of useful information for the Highway Department to utilize in any traffic study or traffic flow analysis they may need done," Robinson said.
Not only do the units provide traffic counts, but they record the speed of every vehicle that passes through their lenses, giving the Sheriff's Department speed data to analyze.
Robinson said he started off with the Bay View and Bellefontaine roads locations because they are two areas that generate many traffic complaints from residents.
"As sheriff I have had several conversations with citizens about the need for these devices, and the positive feedback has been overwhelming in regard to the purchase and placement of the devices. To get the program started we chose these locations both due to traffic and complaints we have received in the past. We look forward to moving the units throughout the year and hope to see positive results due to their placement," Robinson said.
The goal is to get people to drive the speed limit and hopefully reduce wrecks. The units do not have cameras.
Both units are solar powered with battery storage.
"These units were purchased with donation funds that I have received from the community for items to both assist and facilitate our daily patrols," Robinson said. "Being able to retain the traffic data helps us tremendously both verifying high speed areas that need for deputy enforcement and areas which just have high flow times that may require a minimal amount of officer presence to assist with traffic control."
Robinson gave a lot of operational credit to Mike Meeks, his chief deputy.
"Chief Deputy Meeks has worked diligently on programming and setup. Also, Meeks has already created a list of locations he looks forward to having the devices setup at in the future," Robinson said.
