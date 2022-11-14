ANGOLA — You can now keep your golf game sharp year-round at Tilbury Golf Academy at Lakeland Commons, the former south side of The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Tilbury Golf Academy located at 655 W. S.R. 120, Fremont. The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce helped with the grand opening celebration.
“We want this place to be inclusive of everyone — I’ve never played golf before, I am a tour player,” said the owner of the facility, Chris Tilbury. “We want to be inclusive of everyone.”
Tilbury added that he could get his 3-year-old son Kaden to play a game of golf at their simulators and enjoy it as multiple themes including New York City surroundings and Jurassic Park with dinosaurs can be selected for play on simulators.
The software that the academy uses for their golf practices is TrackMan that allows players to play golf indoors and is welcoming to both — people who play a lot of golf and people who are brand new to the game, said Tilbury.
The way it works, he said, is there is a radar unit that tracks the ball from the time you hit it to the time it hits the screen, and it tells you where this ball is going to go.
“And then you hit the ball, and it tracks it as it goes,” said Tilbury.
The academy features several golf simulators, each named after one of the lakes in the area — Gage, Snow, James and Jimmerson.
The part that Tilbury himself enjoyed most about the golf simulators, he said, is that along with the usual games, you can also participate in tournaments free with people from all over the world.
“You can actually play events or tournaments that are worldwide that are hosted by TrackMan for free,” said Tilbury.
Tilbury, Fremont native, is a PGA certified golf professional, which means he had passed several levels of testing of the knowledge of golf with PGA. The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations.
Along with game opportunities, the academy also offers private golf lessons for $70 for 50 minutes instruction, and packages of four, six and 10 lessons. Four hours of instruction with four additional hours of simulator time costs $300; six hours of instruction and six hours of simulator time cost $600, and for $1,000 the customers will be able to get 10 hours of instruction and 20 hours of simulator time.
One of the benefits of Tilbury Golf Academy is that although there are other golf facilities in the area, including at Trine University, Tilbury Academy offers indoor non-membership-based golf experiences, which means it is an opportunity to play golf over the winter and even without becoming a member.
“We don’t have to worry about rain, we don’t have to worry about snow,” said Tilbury.
Tilbury said that he and his family decided to open this facility because they have always felt blessed with the community around them that got them into the game of golf, and they wanted to make sure that they give back.
Tilbury’s father, Randy, helped prepare the facility for opening. He said that it was a shoe store before, and they had to tear the racks off the wall, raise the ceiling, and decorate the place.
“And we did all of this ourselves,” said Randy Tilbury.
Tilbury’s wife, Jessica, said that along with offering golf games and golf courses they will also be selling golf clothing and shoes including Mizuno and Callaway.
Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Hewitt said it was important to welcome Tilbury Golf Academy to the community and that the property that was empty for a long time will now help bring new people into the area.
“It’s good for economic growth,” said Hewitt.
Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce board member Jack Musson said that the importance of the facility for the economic growth in Fremont was huge too, as the people were coming to it from Interstate 69 and the Indiana Toll Road.
“It’s a perfect spot, great to have the outlet malls to fill back up,” said Musson.
Other participants of the ribbon-cutting ceremony said that they came because they liked to play golf. David Dilts, from Michigan, but working in Fremont, said that he was usually playing golf once every couple of weeks, and he was even traveling to play it at different facilities.
Chaz Hukill said that he and his friend came to play golf and have a good time. Hukill also said that he usually tries to play golf as much as possible and thanks to the new facility he will be able to play golf all year round.
