Today
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, USDA Service Center, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6:30 p.m., special meeting.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration office, 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County Board, library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Angola Plan Commission, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Departments, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Scott Township Advisory Board, 2358 E. U.S. 20, Angola, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
• Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, HRSD building, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Board, NISWMD office, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m. Executive committee, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Tree board, 5:30 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District Board, LGRSD office, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
