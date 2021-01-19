ANGOLA — A Sturgis, Michigan, man was arraigned on multiple charges on Tuesday after he was arrested for breaking and entering a garage in Orland Friday night.
Adan Nieves, 31, was charged with Level 6 felony residential breaking and entering as well as Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine after the incident that took place at around 10 p.m., court records say.
Nieves was first seen on a property south of Orland, which was reported to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
As that homeowner was providing information to a sheriff’s deputy, another report of the man of the same description was provided, this time reporting that he was behind the Orland Fire Department.
By this time, two troopers with the Indiana State Police came in to assist and the officers searched the fire department grounds but couldn’t find anyone.
While there, another report came in from a property owner in the 6300 block of S.R. 327, Orland.
That homeowner told police that a man had broken out the glass in his back door. The homeowner told the man he was going to shoot him and Nieves pleaded the man not shoot.
Nieves then fled across the highway, court records said, and he allegedly broke into a garage.
Deputy David Howe then approached Nieves with weapon drawn and told him to put his hands in the air and he complied. Howe then had Nieves get on his knees and he was handcuffed then taken to a squad car.
Officers later discovered meth and marijuana, court records say.
Initially Nieves did not provide his correct name to police, instead listing his name as someone else, court officials said.
In addition to the felony charges, Nieves was charged with Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and false informing.
Nieves initially was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
His case will make its way through Steuben Superior Court.
