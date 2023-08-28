GENTIAN LAKE — The 101 Lakes Trust paid tribute to one of its founders during its annual meeting Aug. 16 in the Wild Turkey Shelter at Trine State Recreation Area.
Betty-Lee Hepworth, who died March 26 at 89 years old, assisted in the creation of the 101 Lakes Trust — an offshoot of the Steuben County Lake Council — in 2004 and was chosen to serve as its president in 2005. Since its founding, the 101 Lakes Trust has organized educational events and worked to preserve natural areas in Steuben County.
Its first efforts included paving the way for the purchase and protection of Trine State Recreation Area.
“The question is not that things change, but how they change,” Hepworth said in an article in The Herald Republican documenting the founding of the 101 Lakes Trust.
Wednesday, 101 Lakes Trust board President Janet Albright presented Hepworth’s son, Tammeron Jones-Francis, with the third annual Environmental Visionary Award.
The first recipient was Ryan Matthews, who has established several conservation easements on Steuben County lakes, including two recent easements at Lake Pleasant. The second recipient was Pete Hippensteel, a retired Tri-State University professor and founding member of the Steuben County Lakes Council.
Hepworth’s award read: “101 Lakes Trust recognizes Betty-Lee Hepworth as an environmental visionary and co-founder of the 101 Lakes Trust. Her creative insight and unfaltering service led to the preservation of many lakes and lands in Steuben County.”
Hepworth’s parents, Frank and Elizabeth, bought a slice of property along the Seven Sisters Lakes, adjacent to what is now Trine State Recreation Area, in 1940.
“After Betty-Lee’s parents’ death in the 1990s and her own acquisition of the property, having observed rampant changes in the area, Betty-Lee’s interest in preserving the surrounding landscape and this bit of property piqued,” wrote Jones-Francis in a biography of his mother, which will be published in its entirety in the Summer/Fall edition of the 101 Lakes Trust newsletter, Reflections. “Yet, to be sure, caring for landscapes didn’t begin with the property. Preservation and beauty were important to her throughout her life and her career in architecture. As a child she would walk in her Detroit neighborhood and imaginatively change the facade of houses to something that better suited her, the street, and other houses.”
She attended the Miami University Ohio and was one only a handful of women in the 1950s to graduate with a degree in architecture and master’s degree in city planning.
“Her life-long interest in history and preservation, however, was inspired by professor Ernest Connally,” said Jones-Francis. Connally contributed preservation policy to both the United Nations and the National Park Service.
Hepworth was remembered fondly by members of the 101 Lakes Trust board during Wednesday’s annual meeting, when essay contest winners were also recognized. They included first-place adult Ashlee Hoos, second-place Paul Beckwith and third-place Raegan Wright. Victoria Dohner won in the youth category.
