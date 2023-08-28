Hepworth honored

Janet Albright, right, president of the 101 Lakes Trust board, presents the Environmental Visionary Award to Tammeron Jones-Francis in honor of his mother, Betty-Lee Hepworth, who passed away in March. She was one of the founders of the 101 Lakes Trust.

 Amy Oberlin

GENTIAN LAKE — The 101 Lakes Trust paid tribute to one of its founders during its annual meeting Aug. 16 in the Wild Turkey Shelter at Trine State Recreation Area.

Betty-Lee Hepworth, who died March 26 at 89 years old, assisted in the creation of the 101 Lakes Trust — an offshoot of the Steuben County Lake Council — in 2004 and was chosen to serve as its president in 2005. Since its founding, the 101 Lakes Trust has organized educational events and worked to preserve natural areas in Steuben County.

