ANGOLA — Two short days following his settlement with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees, Superintendent Brent Wilson bid his adieu in a letter to friends and colleagues on Friday.
The letter comes with Wilson leaving his position of the past 15 years on June 30, which is the end of his contract.
"It has been an honor and privilege to serve MSD of Steuben County for the past 15 years. As a school district, we accomplished many great things that would have never been possible without our dedicated team of teachers, support staff, administrators, community members, parents, and students," the letter began. "My primary goal has always been to provide our students with a safe and secure learning environment so they can reach their full potential. I was able to accomplish this goal and many more for the district because I was always surrounded by outstanding people who truly cared about the well-being of each and every child."
Wilson's departure comes after a legal battle with the board of education that had its origin in 2016 when a previous board, including some members who are still seated, decided to terminate Wilson's contract.
In March 2020 Wilson sued for breach of contract. Wilson alleged breach of contract after the Board voted in August 2016 to remove an automatic rollover provision that previously provided Wilson with a never-ending five-year contract.
The case was set to go to trial on July 27.
The suit was settled on Wednesday in a special meeting of the Board that lasted barely a minute. The action came after the board met for almost an hour in executive session to discuss litigation.
There were many administrators and support staff at Wednesday's meeting with somber faces. Many people paraded through the F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center on Friday, a virtual learning day due to fog, to wish Wilson well.
"The entire community has been very gracious to my family and me over the years. I have made many good friends and regret that I simply didn’t have the time make many more. We have celebrated our successes, mourned our losses, weathered budget cuts, and survived a pandemic all while watching our children grow into young adults prepared to take on the world. Education is truly an investment in the future of our youth. The opportunity to be part of such a successful school district is something that I will always value," Wilson's letter said.
"MSD of Steuben County has always been a premier school district because of its people. I have never been more proud to work with such an outstanding staff who always put the needs of their students above their own. I will truly miss the great people who I have come to admire and respect. I wish the school district the best of luck in the future," Wilson's letter continued.
Wilson's attorney, Linda Pence, Indianapolis, said she didn't know what the future would hold for Wilson, though he has many options.
Wilson said in a text message that he hopes to continue working as a superintendent in another district.
"I plan to start applying for superintendent positions throughout the state as openings become available. I've always enjoyed being a superintendent and look forward to continuing my careeer," he said.
Wilson walked away with a settlement that some say was a handsome sum of money.
That deal, all totaled up, comes out to nearly $900,000 in 2021 dollars. Wilson will be responsible for taxes on the money.
"For well over a year the litigation has been a large distraction for the district. I’m happy to see it come to an end so that we as a board and MSD Staff can get back to focusing on the future of our school district. I am glad that this was an amicable decision between Dr. Wilson and the MSD School Board," said an emailed statement from Board President Cory Archbold. "We wish Dr. Wilson the best on his future endeavors and thank him for his years of service to MSD."
At a future meeting of the Board, it will have to come up with funds to pay Wilson. Most likely, an additional appropriation will have to be approved from the district's operation fund. The Board meets next on May 18.
The settlement pays Wilson two stipends, one within 10 days of Wednesday for $271,019.50. The second, for $200,000, has to be paid by June 30, Wilson’s separation date.
Wilson is going to receive $146,459 in accrued personal or sick pay. He had banked 260 days of personal time over the last 15 years. That must be paid within 10 days from Wednesday, also.
Beyond that, Wilson and his wife and any dependents in the family will have their insurance paid in full until the time Wilson reaches Medicare eligibility in March 2029. Vision and dental insurance is also included.
Based on 2021 dollars and the cost of the plans for 2020-21, Wilson’s insurance would cost MSD $229,880 for the most expensive of four health insurance plans offered currently by MSD.
Ownership of annuities paid by the District over the years will be transferred to Wilson. The school District also has to pay both the employer's and employee's share into Wilson's Teacher Retirement Fund account for income from the stipends. That will total $52,485.
Not including any annual increases in the cost of insurance, the deal comes to approximately $899,843.
Archbold said much of those costs would have been paid eventually, but Pence disagreed, saying some of those future costs would have been eliminated in the contract.
Both sides are paying their own attorney fees. The District has paid about $19,000 to its original attorney; insurance has covered the bulk of the expenses, which aren't known. The cost of a second suit brought by Wilson, an allegation the Board violated Indiana's Open Door Law, is not known because a billing has yet to reach the MSD business office.
As part of the settlement, both of the cases will be dismissed with prejudice, meaning they can't be filed again in the future. Court records do not show the cases as having been dismissed as of Friday afternoon.
