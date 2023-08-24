ANGOLA — Call it the heat wave that wasn't, sort of.
Thanks to a storm front that ventured farther west than anticipated, parts of northeast Indiana didn't end up with as much oppressive heat as had been predicted for Thursday.
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 10:12 pm
"We had a big thunderstorm roll through Michigan and northwest Ohio that pushed this complex out," said Kyle Brown, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana.
When people were getting around Thursday morning, temperatures were still somewhat warm with high humidity to make matters worse. The heat wave rolled in on Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the 80s and humidity levels to match.
These warm conditions persisted through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Until 5:15 a.m. Thursday, the temperature was sitting at 80 degrees with humidity near 100% in the four-county region, NWS data said.
As the front moved in from the east, temperatures started to drop, reaching a low of about 70 degrees at 8:35 a.m. Rain started at about 7:35 a.m. and fell for about an hour.
"Not the long duration heat and humidity we were expecting," Brown said.
Cooling the area was the weak end of a massive storm that caused flooding in the Detroit area and in parts of northwest Ohio.
LaGrange saw the temperature drop Thursday morning to a low of 73 after temperatures throughout the early morning hours were still in the 80s. The same held true in Kendallville, where the temperature dropped to 71, and Auburn, where it bottomed at 70. It was 70 in Angola, also.
The farther west one traveled, the original forecast for excessive heat remained in play.
In South Bend, the heat index was pushing 100 degrees at noon. Farther west, in Michigan City the heat value stood at 102 degrees and northward along Lake Michigan, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the heat index was 105 degrees.
Nonetheless, communities across northeast Indiana were prepared for the heat wave, with community cooling centers established and utilities at the ready to handle excess demand.
The heat was expected to return to extreme northeast Indiana throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.
Brown said a cold front was supposed to push the heat out and return the area to more normal temperatures for this time of year.
Using South Bend as an example, Brown said, the low on Wednesday hit 79 degrees when the normal for Aug. 23 is 60 degrees.
Today the high is expected to be around 83 degrees before cooling this weekend, when highs will be in the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday.
