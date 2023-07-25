ANGOLA — Steuben County held its 4-H Dairy Beef and Started Calf Show results and Harlee Henney won five titles.
She took Grand Champion Middle Weight, Grand Champion Heavy Weight, Grand Champion Stared Calf, Reserve Grand Champion Started Calf, and Supreme Grand Champion.
She has been working with her cow, Donnie, since March of 2023. With an approximate weight of 375 pounds, Donnie took the Supreme Grand Champion. Harlee and her family are still deciding Donnie’s future with other shows or if he will be sold.
She stated that “We aren’t sure what we will do with him yet. We might keep him but we aren’t sure.”
Harlees other cow Ronnie, who helped to take the Middle Weight Grand Champion, will be going to the state fair to be judged.
Other winners
Class 1 Winner — Grayson Dilts
Class 1 Reserved — Peter Smith
Class 2 Winner — Ava Budak
Class 2 Reserved — Addison Shough
Grand Champion Lightweight — Ava Budak
Class 3 Winner — Breckin Alaura
Class 3 Reserved — Jase Blackburn
Class 4 Winner — Katie Ridenour
Class 4 Reserved — Emily Baldwin
Class 5 Winner — Harlee Henney
Class 5 Reserved — Dilyn Miller
Grand Champion Middle Weight — Harlee Henney
Reserve Grand Champion Middle Weight — Dilyn Miller
Class 6 Winner — Cade Bachelor
Class 6 Reserved — Kameryn Michael
Class 7 Winner — Easton Coney
Grand Champion Heavy Weight — Harlee Henney
Reserve Grand Champion Heavy Weight — Ronan Hall
Grand Champion Stared Calf — Harlee Henney
Class 8 Winner — Karlie Williams
Class 9 Winner -Zachery Clark
Class 10 Winner -Breckin Alaura
Class 10 Reserved — Whitlee Duke
Intermediate Junior Showmanship Grand Champion — Alaura Breackin
Intermediate Junior Showmanship Reserve Grand Champion — Riley Doherty
Supreme Grand Champion — Harlee Henney
Reserve Supreme Grand Champion — Karlie Williams
