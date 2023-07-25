ANGOLA — Steuben County held its 4-H Dairy Beef and Started Calf Show results and Harlee Henney won five titles.

She took Grand Champion Middle Weight, Grand Champion Heavy Weight, Grand Champion Stared Calf, Reserve Grand Champion Started Calf, and Supreme Grand Champion.

She has been working with her cow, Donnie, since March of 2023. With an approximate weight of 375 pounds, Donnie took the Supreme Grand Champion. Harlee and her family are still deciding Donnie’s future with other shows or if he will be sold.

She stated that “We aren’t sure what we will do with him yet. We might keep him but we aren’t sure.”

Harlees other cow Ronnie, who helped to take the Middle Weight Grand Champion, will be going to the state fair to be judged.

Other winners

Class 1 Winner — Grayson Dilts

Class 1 Reserved — Peter Smith

Class 2 Winner — Ava Budak

Class 2 Reserved — Addison Shough

Grand Champion Lightweight — Ava Budak

Class 3 Winner — Breckin Alaura

Class 3 Reserved — Jase Blackburn

Class 4 Winner — Katie Ridenour

Class 4 Reserved — Emily Baldwin

Class 5 Winner — Harlee Henney

Class 5 Reserved — Dilyn Miller

Grand Champion Middle Weight — Harlee Henney

Reserve Grand Champion Middle Weight — Dilyn Miller

Class 6 Winner — Cade Bachelor

Class 6 Reserved — Kameryn Michael

Class 7 Winner — Easton Coney

Grand Champion Heavy Weight — Harlee Henney

Reserve Grand Champion Heavy Weight — Ronan Hall

Grand Champion Stared Calf — Harlee Henney

Class 8 Winner — Karlie Williams

Class 9 Winner -Zachery Clark

Class 10 Winner -Breckin Alaura

Class 10 Reserved — Whitlee Duke

Intermediate Junior Showmanship Grand Champion — Alaura Breackin

Intermediate Junior Showmanship Reserve Grand Champion — Riley Doherty

Supreme Grand Champion — Harlee Henney

Reserve Supreme Grand Champion — Karlie Williams

