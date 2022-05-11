ANGOLA — Ryan Park Elementary School second grade teacher Morgan Lehman decided to have her students apply their persuasive writing assignment to real life.
In April, Lehman had her students describe and draw their very own donut creations and pair them with a persuasive writing to Tom’s Donuts on why they should add theirs should be added to the menu.
“This is the first year I’ve done this,” said Lehman. “I was hoping if I gave them something real to write about they would be more interested in the assignment.”
After all the essays and drawings were turned in, Lehman submitted the pieces to Todd Saylor, the owner of Tom’s Donuts.
Saylor chose three winners in three different categories.
The first category was The Wired Differently Donut. The winner was Brynn Ravellete.
The second category was The Most Persuasive Donut. The winner was Cooper Swander.
And the third category was The Most Delicious Looking Donut. The winner was Ruby Shepherd.
Saylor and his staff and social media followers chose the winners.
After the winners were selected Saylor came into Lehman’s classroom in late April to present the personalized certificates for the winners.
Saylor also brought t-shirts and Tom’s Donuts gift cards for all of the students in the class. And to top it all off, Saylor brought in dozens of cake and glazed donuts for the class to decorate with a variety of frostings, toppings and tons of sprinkles.
Lehman originally wanted Tom’s Donuts to recreate the donuts made by her students, but their designs went way above and beyond what could be made. Some of the donuts had multi-deck layers and others were filled with ingredients not exactly easy to find.
However, Saylor brought special news for the second graders.
“This year we will officially be the donut capital of the world!” said Saylor.
“Say it with me,” said Saylor.
“Tom’s Donuts is the donut capital of the world!” cheered Saylor and the entire second grade class.
The students could not hold back their excitement over Lehman’s persuasive writing assignment. Every student in the class raised their hands to explain what their favorite types of donuts were any why.
Lehman led by saying her favorite is donut holes. The students’ hands shot up to sing the praises of their favorites, noting everything from the fancy fruity pebble donuts and vanilla short cake donuts to the classics like tiger tails and long johns.
